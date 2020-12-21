PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it has acquired W. Brown & Associates Insurance Services (W. Brown) the aviation industry's most dynamic and reputable source of general aviation insurance products and services for both airborne and ground based exposures for over 30 years. W. Brown’s legacy of integrity and expertise stretches back to 1948 when Bill Brown entered the aviation underwriting field after his WWII service as naval pilot. The standards of excellence he established then have remained with W. Brown through each decade and in the organization today.



W. Brown has been a managing general underwriter (MGU) for Sompo International (SI) since 2016. The W. Brown operations will remain intact, leveraging the MGU’s management and underwriting expertise, distribution platform and service capabilities. This acquisition takes Sompo International’s long-term relationship with W. Brown to the next level as it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo International and further exemplifies a shared commitment to serve the general aviation market. The acquisition also complements the broader suite of SI’s Aviation Insurance and Reinsurance products, a rapidly growing segment for the organization that aligns with its long-term growth strategy.

Chris Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance, Sompo International, commented, “We are delighted to formally welcome Scott Brown and his team of loyal, dedicated employees into the Sompo International U.S. Insurance platform. This acquisition displays our dedication to the long-term general aviation market and reinforces Sompo International’s commitment to building a portfolio of industry leading, diversified and profitable products. I look forward to continuing to work with Scott and his leadership team, who have grown the W. Brown organization into the industry leader that it is today. I am certain that together, we will build on this strong track record of success and achieve even greater things in the years to come.”

Scott Brown, Principal, W. Brown & Associates, said, “We are thrilled to combine the financial strength and reputation of Sompo International with our commitment to service for our customers as W. Brown has done for over three decades. We look forward to being a part of an organization that we know and trust and where we can leverage additional resources, technology, capabilities and capital to help support and advance our efforts on behalf of our valued clients.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

