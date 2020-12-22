Press release, Helsinki, 22 December 2020 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim Has Received Three New NBS System Orders

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received three new NBS system orders in December.

One purchase order came from a new neurosurgical customer in Spain. Two other orders came from existing Nexstim system users in Finland and in the United States. Those two orders are for NBS System upgrades meaning that an NBS System with the latest SmartFocus® nTMS features will replace the hospital’s older NBS system.

Nexstim NBS systems with SmartFocus® nTMS are mainly used for neurosurgical diagnostics to provide information on tumour’s or on other lesion’s location in relation to the essential functions and their connections in the patient’s brain. In addition, NBS Systems are used in research and in Europe the systems can also be used for depression and chronic, neuropathic pain therapy.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: “We are delighted to welcome a new NBS System user from Spain to our SmartFocus® nTMS community. In addition, receiving NBS System upgrade orders show that our existing users want to use our technology also in the future — there is a clear need for it. To fulfil that need we want to offer our customers the latest technology innovations to help them to diagnose and treat patients with difficult brain disorders.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

