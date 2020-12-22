RESTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named North America Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year by Red Hat , the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions. This award recognizes Carahsoft for its best-in-class support for Red Hat’s strategic training programs to empower public sector end users and drive additional value for their organizations.



“We are honored to be recognized as Red Hat’s Public Sector Training Distributor for 2020,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Sales managing the Red Hat practice at Carahsoft. “Our collaboration with Red Hat has expanded and evolved as the Carahsoft team works to provide unparalleled support in our marketing and sales of Red Hat Training and Certification to the public sector and our reseller partner community. Both the Carahsoft and Red Hat teams share a mutual goal of ensuring that our customers are able to maximize their return on investment in Red Hat’s industry-leading enterprise open source solutions through comprehensive training and certification programs.”

Carahsoft began working with Red Hat in 2005 and has consistently been a significant contributor to the increased adoption of Red Hat Training and Certification in the public sector. Carahsoft is dedicated to the success of the Red Hat business, displaying effective execution of marketing activities to help drive attendance for virtual training and exams. In recent years, Carahsoft has also acted as a champion for Red Hat solutions, propelling the certification and adoption of Red Hat’s technology amongst valued system integrator partners.

“Carahsoft has demonstrated a firm commitment to Red Hat’s growth in training,” said Michael Byrd, Vice President, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat. “This past year, the Carahsoft team has helped onboard several new colleges and universities to Red Hat Academy and helped spread awareness around the benefits of open source technology. We value our longstanding collaboration with Carahsoft and are pleased to recognize the company’s outstanding efforts with this award.”

In addition to the Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year award, Carahsoft was recognized earlier this year as Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year for 2020 as part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards. Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with cutting edge IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Red Hat, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

