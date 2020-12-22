MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, reports that MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT), which is performed using the IRIDEX Cyclo G6® Laser System and MicroPulse P3® Delivery Device, has been included in the European Glaucoma Society (EGS) Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma. The EGS guidelines represent recommendations on the diagnosis and management of glaucoma to standardize practice within the European Union. The new guidelines, the Society’s 5th edition, were presented at the Annual EGS Meeting on December 12-13, 2020.
“We are very encouraged with the broadening recognition of MicroPulse TLT in the ophthalmic community,” said David Bruce, CEO, IRIDEX. “Inclusion in the EGS guidelines plus nine papers presented in the Society’s meeting shows the growing adoption of this effective non-incisional therapy for the management of glaucoma disease.”
MicroPulse TLT is a non-incisional procedure that substantially reduces intraocular pressure (IOP) for a broad range of glaucoma types and severity. The procedure can be used for primary open-angle, closed-angle, and refractory glaucoma. It’s a repeatable treatment option that can be performed before, during, or after other glaucoma interventions. More than 140,000 patients have been treated with MicroPulse TLT in top ophthalmic hospitals around the globe.
Also presented at the EGS meeting, were nine MicroPulse TLT studies. These studies were conducted in several countries which exemplify the continued global expansion of MicroPulse TLT. Featured studies included:
Other studies presented:
More information can be found at: www.iridex.com/egs
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com/MicroPulseP3.
