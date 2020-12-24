Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Software Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global video game software market.
The global video game software market reached a value of nearly $167,220.2 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $167,220.2 million in 2019 to $166,439.7 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.5%.
The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 ad reach $223,277.1 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $ 274,458.3 million in 2025 and $ 452,628.1 million in 2030.
This report describes and evaluates the global video game software market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, rise in smartphone users and rise in disposable income. A factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was stringent regulations. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, shifting preference towards digital games, cross-platform publishing and play, technologically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the video game software market in the future include growing privacy concerns, regulatory restrictions to curb pc games addiction, global recession, age-based restrictions and COVID-19 pandemic.
The video game software market is segmented by type into PC games, console games, smartphone/tablet games, and browser games. The PC games market was the largest segment of the video game software market segmented by type, accounting for 43.9% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the smartphone/ tablet games segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the video game software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2023.
The video game software market is segmented by genre into action, shooter, role-playing, sports, fighting, adventure, racing, strategy, and other. The action games market was the largest segment of the video game software market segmented by genre, accounting for 27.3% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the racing games segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the video game software market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2023.
The PC games market is segmented by type into online microtransaction, digital, and physical. The online microtransaction market was the largest segment of the PC games market segmented by type, accounting for 83.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the online microtransaction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the PC games market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2019-2023.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market, accounting for 50.4% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the video game software market will be North America, and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.9% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.8% respectively during 2019-2023.
The global video game software market is relatively concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40.55% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, NetEase, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.
The top opportunities in the video game software market segmented by type will arise in the PC games market segment, which will gain $ 26,899.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the video game software market segmented by genre will arise in the action games market segment, which will gain $17,963.1 million of global annual sales by 2023. The video game software market size will gain the most in the USA at $ 16,914.3 million.
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type
6.1.3. Segmentation By Genre
7. Video Game Software Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. PC Games
7.2.2. Browser Games
7.2.3. Smartphone/ Tablet
7.2.4. Console Games
7.3. PC Video Games Market Segmentation By Type Of Transaction
7.3.1. Physical
7.3.2. Online/Microtransaction
7.3.3. Digital
7.4. Market Segmentation By Type Of Genre
7.4.1. Action
7.4.2. Shooter
7.4.3. Adventure
7.4.4. Role-Playing
7.4.5. Strategy
7.4.6. Fighting
7.4.7. Sports
7.4.8. Racing
7.4.9. Others
8. Video Game Software Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers
8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers
8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers
8.1.4. Human Resources
8.2. Video Game Software Developers
8.3. Publishers And Distributors
8.3.1. Publishers
8.3.2. Distributors
8.4. End Users
9. Video Game Software Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples
9.1.1. Activision Blizzard
9.1.2. Nintendo
9.1.3. Sony
9.1.4. Electronic Arts Inc.
9.1.5. Microsoft
10. Video Game Software Market Customer Information
10.1. Video Games Booming Among Older Adults
10.2. Video Game Playing Habits And Attitudes
10.3. Mindset Of Video Game Players
10.4. Time Spent On Video Games
10.5. Video Games Appeal To All Ages
10.6. Platform Preference of Gamers
10.7. Older Adults' Gaming Preferences
11. Video Game Software Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies
11.2. In-Game Advertising
11.3. New Game And Business Models Aim For In-Game Purchases
11.4. Rise In Games-As-A-Service (GaaS)
11.5. Increasing Demand For Streaming Games
11.6. Independent Developers And Publishers
11.7. New Gaming Software For Advanced Consoles
11.8. Online Gaming Ecosystems
11.9. Live Interaction
11.10. Cross-Platform
12. Implications of COVID-19 On The Video Game Software Market
12.1. Video Gaming Reaches An All-Time High Since Lockdown Initiation
12.2. Positive Impact
12.2.1. Increase In Video Game Sales
12.2.2. Consumers Are Opting For Digital Versions Of Video Games
12.2.3. The Need For Socializing Has Benefitted Video Game Streaming During Lockdown
12.2.4. Increase In the Delivery Of Games Through Mobile And Cloud-Based Platforms
12.2.5. Growth Partnerships Of Gaming Industry With Other Entertainment Sectors
12.3. Negative Impact
12.3.1. Hardware And Software Delays Due To The Virus
12.3.2. Loss In Efficiency Of Game Developers
13. Global Video Game Software Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)
13.3. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
13.3.1. In-Game Purchases And Freemiums
13.3.2. Live Streamers And Gaming Influencers
13.3.3. Rise In Disposable Income
13.3.4. Rise In Smart Phone Users
13.4. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
13.4.1. Stringent Regulations
13.5. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)
13.6. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
13.6.1. Increasing Use Of Internet
13.6.2. Cross-Platform Publishing And Play
13.6.3. Technologically Advanced Platforms
13.6.4. Increasing Gamers Involvement
13.6.5. Shifting Preference Towards Digital Games
13.7. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
13.7.1. Growing Privacy Concerns
13.7.2. Regulatory Restrictions to Curb PC Games Addiction
13.7.3. COVID-19
13.7.4. Global Recession
13.7.5. Age-Based Restrictions
14. Video Game Software Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Video Game Software Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
14.2. Global Video Game Software Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Video Game Software Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
15. Global Video Game Software Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By Type
15.2. Global Video Game Software Market, Segmentation By Genre
16. Video Game Software Market Segments
16.1. PC Games
16.1.1. Market Characteristics
16.1.2. PC Games Market Segmentation By Type
16.1.3. Physical
16.1.4. Online/Microtransaction
16.1.5. Digital
16.1.6. Global PC Games Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
16.1.7. Online Microtransaction
16.1.8. Digital
16.1.9. Physical
17. Global Video Game Software Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
17.1. Video Game Software Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
17.2. Per Capita Average Video Game Software Market Expenditure, Global
18. Asia-Pacific Video Game Software Market
19. Western Europe Video Game Software Market
20. Eastern Europe Video Game Software Market
21. North America Video Game Software Market
22. South America Video Game Software Market
23. Middle East Video Game Software Market
24. Africa Video Game Software Market
25. Global Video Game Software Market Competitive Landscape
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Game Software Market
27. Market Background: Software Products Market
28. Video Game Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Video Game Software Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
30. Appendix
