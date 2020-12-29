Press Release

29 December 2020

Changes to the Nomination Committee for Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today changes to the Nomination Committee as a result of the recently completed issue in kind in connection with the business combination with DCprime, whereby the ownership structure of Immunicum has changed.

The composition of the Nomination Committee of three members was announced in a press release on November 4, 2020. In a press release on November 10, 2020 it was announced that a fourth member had been appointed to the Nomination Committee. As a result of the issue in kind carried out in connection with the business combination with DCprime BV, Van Herk Investments BV is Immunicum's largest shareholder with a shareholding of approximately 43 percent of the total number of all outstanding shares. Accordingly, the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting 2021 has been changed in accordance with the instructions adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

In light of the statements above, the Nomination Committee is now composed of the following individuals:

Erik Esveld, appointed by Van Herk Investments BV

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB

Jamal El-Mosleh, appointed by Holger Blomstrand byggnads AB

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 4, 2021 in Stockholm.

Information regarding the work of the Nomination Committee is available on Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via e-mail to info@immunicum.com or by letter to Immunicum AB (publ) Att: Valberedningen, Östermalmstorg 5, SE-114 42 Stockholm, Sweden.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone: +46 (0)8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

