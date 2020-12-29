SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its Joint Venture, GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”), is developing a new security protocol, code name qNET, for its qTerm vital device.

As qTerm device will be communicating through a mobile application with a backend program, transferring private information, a secured network protocol is needed to set the rules and conventions for communication between the network devices. The protocol includes methods for node's identification, packet exchange and formatting rules. GBT is developing a highly secured protocol based on its database sharing technology. In this method, a communication message is done using a packet's segmentation technique. The segments are sent to many nodes as an index algorithm maintains locations, segment's size and other essential packet's information. In addition, it ensures redundancy to keep message reliability. GBT has already developed a gNET security system in order to protect high and low level networks, in addition to wireless communication. qNET is a private derivative of gNET private, secured protocol that will be adopted for qTerm communication. qNET protocol will have a security policy that is supervised by GBT's AI system. The security policy is designed to provide high-level security principles in order to maintain user’s privacy and keep personal data confidential. The policy also defines the protocol's encryption algorithms that will be used. With the goal of achieving a high security level, the protocol will be compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s security and privacy guidelines, as stated in NIST 800-53 publication. NIST 800-53 guidelines recommend security policies and procedures for federal information and organizations and were also adopted by the private sector. The NIST is a non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Commerce Department and was established to encourage and assist innovation and science through the promotion and maintenance of a set of industry standards and guidelines. These guidelines were created to heighten the security of the information systems used within the federal government. GBT's qNET security protocol will be multi-tiered based and self monitored by a machine learning algorithm. The system is based on Zero Trust network security model which is based on a strict identity verification process. This model dictates authentication and authorization to access the application's data. At the same time, it is designed to protect users from advanced threats that may occur through the Internet. qNET protocol is planned to be fully equipped with a high security encryption algorithm called AES 256. AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) was developed to meet the needs of the U.S. Government and is one of the most trusted security algorithms that is used by the U.S. Government and private corporations. Another layer of encryption will be the Honey Encryption method which targets to deceive hackers by providing them with a fake information any time an incorrect password or encryption key is guessed as part of a malicious attack. The complete qNET system is planned to be developed by the end of the year 2021.

"qTerm vital device will be using private and confidential users information and it is our highest priority to protect it. That is why we are investing in the development of qNET, a dedicated, private network security protocol, especially designed for qTerm. qNET will include a high and low level security protocol since it is planned to be used for communication over the internet. Within qNET we are adopting government security standards, guidelines and high levels of encryption technology. We are going to use our database sharing segmentation methods according to the recent patent that was granted by the USPTO earlier this month. The data will be split into segments and stored on numerous network nodes. Each segment is meaningless by itself and only by assembling them together, as part of a huge puzzle, the information is revealed. Each segment is encrypted to further heighten its security. In order to protect user's data from malicious cyber attacks an AI system will be constantly monitoring the overall network 24/7. In case of a breach the system will take an immediate action by closing chosen network's nodes and re-locating the data to alternative devices according to redundancy plan. Since we have few types of networks, we plan to use AES 256 and honey encryption methods to ensure the highest security. Network security is probably one of the most popular fields nowadays due to the vast amount of information that is at risk. Therefore, we will spare no expense with the development of qNET to provide operational, technical, and AI controlled safeguards to maintain the integrity, confidentiality, and security of qTerm users' information. The system is planned to be completed by the end of next year and will work with qTerm's mobile application, backend and a web based interface over the internet," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s Chief Technology Officer.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance.

