TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2020 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.00000
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.35680
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.00000
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.00000
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.00000
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)CMR0.00313
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.25039
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.00000
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.00000
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.90796
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW2.93568
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.00000
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.19566
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.00000
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.00000
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETFDXG5.38497
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.00000
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.00000
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETFDXU3.73490
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.00000
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETFDXZ0.22234
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.00000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.00000
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.35671
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.00000
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.00000
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.00000
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.11965
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.48678
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.72521
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.00000
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.37391
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.00000
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.25625
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.00000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC1.65338
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.00000
iShares India Index ETFXID0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.00000
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT2.55091
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.40557
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.04875
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.49354
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ5.65004
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)XRB0.10541
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.00000
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.03620
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.00000
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.49765
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP1.65590
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.36662
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.03688
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.14187
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.15802
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.29036
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.20384
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
(2) For iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) and iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

