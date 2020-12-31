HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the launch by its subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., of a new free consumer VPN application that will be available on all operating systems.

The new product, which will offer secure access in over 100 countries across the world, is based on the global presence of NetNut’s residential network and is expected to generate substantial user streams shortly after launch.

The new VPN application allows users to enjoy a high-quality, secured internet access experience, which up until now was available only for paying users in the VPN consumer market.

"We are excited about launching this new product today and expect it to contribute to our performance in the short term. The new VPN application helped drive our decision to enter the proxy market and will ultimately lead to increasing synergies between our defense cybersecurity unit and our proxy unit. Additionally, we are planning to expand the use of the new product in the future as a basis for new enterprise and consumer products," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group.

"We believe that the combination of a strong VPN application with our superior access network will result in one of the best products in the VPN consumer market. We are happy to offer it as a free service for end users and are also working on integrating it with Safe-T's security solution for enterprises as part of the ZoneZero™ offering," added Barak Avitbul, CEO of NetNut Ltd.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits, potential synergies and impact on future product development of the new VPN application and the expectation that it will contribute to Safe-T’s performance in the short term. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

