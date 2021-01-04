KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as the IRS set January 4 as the official payment date of all direct deposits for stimulus money. The IRS has shared that most people will receive their second stimulus payment as a direct deposit. However, if not, people will receive their second stimulus payment in the mail as either a check or U.S. Treasury debit card, likely by the end of January.
In addition, the IRS Get My Payment website will go live soon, allowing people to look up where their second stimulus payment has been sent. As people search for answers about their second stimulus payment, H&R Block has tools and live expert help to assist its customers.
“The second stimulus payment will provide much-needed relief to people,” said Tony Bowen, H&R Block Chief Financial Officer. “We have automated tools and experts standing by ready to help our customers.”
Information to help track a stimulus check includes:
To estimate a second stimulus payment, visit hrblock.com/stimulus and for additional second stimulus details and frequently asked questions visit the H&R Block Coronavirus Resource Hub at hrblock.com/tax-center/coronavirus-tax-impact.
