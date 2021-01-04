VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that December 2020 trading volumes (purchase and sales of cryptocurrency) exceeded CAD $33 million, setting another consecutive monthly record.

The Netcoins trading platform has seen significant Month over Month (MoM) and Year to Date (YTD) growth on all major metrics including monthly trading volume, monthly revenues, monthly active users, assets under custody, and number of monthly transactions.

Monthly Trading Volumes ($CAD):

1070% YTD, 42% MoM

Monthly Revenues ($CAD):

883% YTD, 42% MoM

Monthly Active Users (MAUs):

3025% YTD, 24% MoM

Assets Under Custody (AUC):

2512% YTD, 120% MoM

Number of Monthly Transactions:

2682% YTD, 24% MoM

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks “December was an excellent month for Netcoins trading as we experienced significant month over month growth across all major metrics on the back of a record setting November. We continued to expand our marketing efforts with great success, reaching more potential Canadian crypto traders and investors each day.

Throughout December we also continued to respond to final questions and comments from the Canadian Securities Administrators' regulatory sandbox in relation to our national crypto securities registration , and expect to make significant progress throughout the month of January.

We plan to add 3-5+ people to our customer support team in the coming months to ensure we continue to deliver the industry leading customer service that sets us apart from the competition. This department will continue to grow and remain the backbone of our operations as we scale and enter new markets throughout 2021.

Our engineering team will be growing in Q1 as well, as we have a full roadmap of new features and offerings planned to be added to the platform to drive additional revenue and capitalize on our ever growing user base.

We are exploring strategic relationships with several industry leaders to begin offering services like borrowing, lending, and crypto-to-credit card cashouts, all providing additional revenue opportunities for Netcoins.

Overall 2020 was a very successful and foundational year for Netcoins, despite the obvious Covid-19 related challenges. The plan we have in place for 2021 is expected to deliver similar results as we lead the country in regulation and continue to grow domestically, expand geographically, and increase our product offerings. Being owned by a public, audited, and transparent company has given Netcoins the unique ability to build trust with our users and provide a safe crypto trading solution across Canada.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

