LISLE, Ill., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will be presenting virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (EST). You may access a live webcast of the virtual event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the CTS Corporation website following the presentation.



About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.



Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com