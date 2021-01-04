CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Editas Medicine Investor Relations
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com
Editas Medicine, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Editas-Logo-Small (1).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: