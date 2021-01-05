Prosafe has signed a contract to provide accommodation and construction support using the Safe Concordia in Trinidad and Tobago in Q2 2021.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 5 January 2021
Prosafe SE
