Prosafe SE: Grants of Restricted Stock Units

 | Source: Prosafe SE Prosafe SE

Oslo, Norway, 16 March 2026

Prosafe SE announces the award of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and notification of awards of RSUs to primary insiders.

The board of directors in the Company resolved, on 28 September 2025, to establish a long-term incentive program for the Company's senior executives and key personnel based on the granting of restricted stock units to the participants. The Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2025 resolved to issue restricted, share based compensation to board members. The Board has therefore resolved to include board members in the RSU program based on the terms agreed at the AGM.

RSUs are granted to the beneficiary in a defined number and provide the recipient with the right to receive a corresponding number of shares in the Company or, in the Company’s option, cash equal to the fair market value of the Company’s share times the number of RSUs on the date they vest or any combination of the two alternatives.

Vesting of these RSUs is time based, and the RSUs will vest according to the following schedule:

o           1/3rd on the date that is 12 months after the Grant Date (16 March 2026)

o           1/3rd on the date that is 24 months after the Grant Date

o           1/3rd on the date that is 36 months after the Grant Date

The number of RSUs issued is based on the salary or board compensation per 1 Jan 2026 and VWAP 10 days post Q4 release (i.e. between 26 Feb and 11 March).

The Board of Directors has awarded in total 3 139 652 RSUs to primary insiders and other employees, allocated as follows:

Board members:

  • Patrick Carey Lowe, Chairman of the Board, has received 219 462 RSUs.
  • Knut Brovoll-Bø, Non-executive Director, has received 109 731 RSUs.
  • Jean-Baptiste De Boissieu, Non-executive Director, has received 146 308 RSUs
  • Monique Louise Fares Agostini, Non-executive Director, has received 109 731 RSUs
  • Grethe Kristin Moen, Non-executive Director, has received 109 731 RSUs.

Management:

  • Reese McNeel, Chief Executive Officer, has received 868 608 RSUs.
  • Ryan Duncan Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer, has received 494 735 RSUs.
  • Claudio Lafayette Cohen Rodrigues Pereira, Chief Operating Officer, has received 338 818 RSUs.
  • Halvdan Kielland, Chief Financial Officer, has received 90 326 RSUs.

The remaining employes have received in aggregate 652 202 RSUs.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation are attached.

For more information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO
Mobile: +47 415 08 186
Email: reese.mcneel@prosafe.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Attachments

Monique Fares - KRT-1500 Jean-Baptiste de Boissieu - KRT-1500 Patric Carey Lowe - KRT-1500 Grethe Moen - KRT-1500 Ryan Duncan Stewart - KRT-1500 Reese McNeel - KRT-1500 Claudio Pereira - KRT-1500 Halvdan Kielland - KRT-1500 Knut Brovoll-Bo - KRT-1500
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