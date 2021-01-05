SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors.
For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Needham representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.
About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 213-277-5550
Email: egan@mkr-group.com
eGain Corporation
Sunnyvale, California, UNITED STATES
