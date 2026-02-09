Cabinetworks Group Selects eGain AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent to Transform Customer Service Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer experience, today announced that Cabinetworks Group, the nation’s largest privately held kitchen cabinet manufacturer, has selected the eGain AI Knowledge Hub™ and AI Agent for Contact Center to modernize its knowledge management system and enhance customer service operations. Current Connections, part of the Sandler Partners network, orchestrated the partnership by connecting Cabinetworks with eGain’s transformative knowledge management solutions.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Cabinetworks is home to some of the country’s most iconic cabinet brands, including KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat®, and Smart® Cabinetry. As the company continues to grow and expand its products and services, Cabinetworks recognized the need to scale its customer service capabilities while enhancing the experience for its extensive customer network and internal teams.

The Challenge

Operating across multiple legacy systems, Cabinetworks identified the need to modernize its customer service approach and recognized that leveraging AI would be critical to supporting its growth strategy. The company sought to move beyond legacy development and document management tools to a best-in-class knowledge management system—one that would empower agents to respond to customer inquiries more efficiently and accurately, while establishing a strong foundation for AI-powered customer experiences.

Comprehensive Knowledge + AI Solution

Through Current Connections’ trusted partnership, Cabinetworks selected eGain’s unified Knowledge + AI solution to replace scattered information sources with a single, governed AI Knowledge Hub. The implementation includes:

• eGain AI Knowledge Hub: Delivering intelligent search, robust content lifecycle controls, and clear analytics to replace fragmented Word files, chat logs, and informal job aids • AI Agent for Contact Center: Providing agents with contextual, AI-powered assistance embedded directly in their workflows • Five9 and Salesforce CRM Integration: Creating a consistent “pane of glass” for users across communication channels • Self-Service Portal: Enabling Cabinetworks’ customer network to find answers independently and when it’s convenient for them

Operational Impact

The unified knowledge foundation will enable Cabinetworks to provide real-time access to answers for customer inquiries with speed and accuracy. These enhancements will allow the company to optimize its team’s effectiveness and significantly increase the speed and quality of service they provide to their customers.

With knowledge integrated directly into agent workflows through Five9 and Salesforce, Cabinetworks agents will have immediate access to trusted, up-to-date information for any of the company’s many brands and products at their fingertips. The planned Self-Service portal will empower customers to resolve common questions independently, improving efficiency across the ecosystem while preserving seamless access to and integration with live, expert support for more complex and time-sensitive issues.

“As we continue to grow and serve more customers, we recognized the need to modernize our approach to knowledge management and customer service,” said Matt Conant, VP of Customer Experience and Care at Cabinetworks Group. “eGain’s AI Knowledge Hub provides a strong foundation to scale our operations while improving service quality. The demonstrations and hands-on experience at Solve ’25 reinforced that eGain understands the unique needs of manufacturers and can help us move from traditional document management to intelligent, AI-powered knowledge—empowering our agents to deliver faster, more efficient support and enabling our customers to get back to what matters most: running their business.”

“Manufacturers like Cabinetworks face unique knowledge challenges—complex product specifications, expansive customer networks, and diverse customer needs all demand trusted, easily accessible information,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “Our AI Knowledge Hub, with AI Agent for Contact Center, provides a unified foundation that helps organizations move beyond scattered documents and legacy systems to deliver real-time, intelligent support. We’re proud to partner with Cabinetworks on this initiative, and we thank Current Connections and Sandler Partners for their trusted partnership in bringing this solution to life.”

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,000 team members; 20 locations, including 15 manufacturing facilities; and 15 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer’s vision with the industry’s most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company and its products can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

About Current Connections

Current Connections, part of the Sandler Partners network, is a trusted technology advisor specializing in connecting enterprises with transformative solutions. Through deep industry relationships and expertise in customer experience technologies, Current Connections helps organizations identify and implement solutions that drive operational excellence and business growth.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain Media Contact:

press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.