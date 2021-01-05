Company Adds Client Success and Customer Experience Innovator, Continues to Invest in Senior Talent to Support its Customer Success Obsessed Mission

EXETER, R.I., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, security and cloud solutions, today announced Juan Gonzalez has joined the company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Gonzalez, an accomplished client success and customer experience executive, will be responsible for driving Carousel’s overall management strategy to deepen and expand relationships with clients.



At Carousel, Gonzalez will oversee all cross-functional client experience teams, including the Service Delivery Management (SDM) and Customer Success Management (CSM) teams. In this capacity, Gonzalez will ensure that Carousel is empowered to drive innovation in its stewardship of technical account management through SDMs and the actualization of value through growth, renewal, and adoption through the CSMs. This broader Customer Success Organization will prioritize making investments in growing Carousel’s services business by increasing recurring revenue streams, developing go-to-market strategies to define valuable new offerings and expand accounts via the company’s new and enhanced cloud, security, and services offerings.

“As we continue to prioritize long-term client relationships and ensuring that every client is maximizing its technology investments, Juan Gonzalez will play a pivotal role at Carousel,” said Steven De Maayer, Chief Services Officer, Carousel Industries. “Juan’s accomplishments in leading client services, managing organizational change, and building engaged communities have been widely praised by international institutions, companies, and organizations. We are fortunate to be able to add him to our team.”

Gonzalez brings to Carousel more than 15 years of advanced customer experience, technology, and consulting with B2B technology firms. Most recently he was Vice President of Customer Success for CRMNEXT, a leading customer engagement platform. In this role, he oversaw value delivery, adoption, account management, and business partnerships for a global multinational’s initial entry into North America. Prior, Gonzalez served as Vice President of Customer Success for Ipswitch, a leading technology innovator in network and data security, where he oversaw cross-functional client experience across the account management, channel and partnership strategy, support, services, and product innovation roadmap.

“Juan’s appointment as SVP of Customer Success is yet another critical investment in our pledge to be a Customer Success Obsessed organization. We are fanatical about creating true and measurable value for our clients all along the customer journey. It is not a nice to have, but an absolute must have,” said Jim Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Carousel Industries. “When you keenly focus first and foremost on each customer’s unique business levers and the outcomes they are aiming to achieve, your lens for defining and measuring success is at the center of everything you do for the customer. We will continue to prioritize making investments in growing Carousel’s services business by increasing recurring revenue streams and defining valuable new offers across cloud, security, and our portfolio of services offerings.”

Previously, Gonzalez built a reputation of high-performance organizational transformation at CRM provider Bullhorn, where he helped establish an Enterprise Customer Success organization that drove a nearly ten percent annual increase in revenue retention.

“I was drawn to Carousel to help it continue to further expand its ‘Customer Success Obsessed’ vision and join the mission to bring extreme technology value to customers across customer service, remote workforce collaboration, cloud migration, vendor management, and cybersecurity,” said Gonzalez. “I look forward to helping the talented and dedicated SDM, CSM, and other teams continue to help customers navigate increased uncertainty, increasingly common remote work environments and intensified competitive pressures.”

A graduate of Dartmouth College, Juan holds a bachelor’s degree in History and Government and is a subject matter expert in game theory and grand strategy. He also enjoys playing the piano, creative writing, and speaking passionately to trade and industry groups on customer engagement, digital transformation, and community building.

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.





