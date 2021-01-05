PRESCOTT, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) fall assessment during the pandemic showed elementary and middle school students have fallen measurably behind in math since schools were forced to abruptly close in March. Data from nearly 4.4 million US students in grades 3-8 represents one of the first significant measures of the pandemic’s impact on learning. The findings show that, compared to last year, students scored an average of 5 to 10 percentage points lower in math, with students in grades three, four and five experiencing the largest drops. This is disconcerting to parents who want to ensure their children get the education required to succeed and makes it especially difficult for children already struggling with math!



In response to this unprecedented challenge, The Prodigy Factory will release a new ‘gamified’, AI-assisted, learning software series called Math Prodigy. Math Prodigy for grades K-2 will be available in January 2021. Grades 3-5 and 6-8 will soon follow.



Dr. Dana Dominiak CTO, co-founder of The Prodigy Factory and creator of Piano Prodigy as well as “Dragon Ball Z” and “My Little Pony” games said, “The process of learning math builds upon prior knowledge. Prior knowledge comes from engagement and practice. The Math Prodigy smart gaming approach drives engagement and practice because it makes math fun! Math Prodigy also coaches students in a friendly and fun way based on performance.”



Lee Peterson, CEO and co-founder of The Prodigy Factory added, “Math Prodigy K-8 combines smart gaming and interactive math lessons in a series of grade appropriate products. Each grade level contains a full 36 weeks of smart, game supported lessons. We are excited to do our part to help all children catch up with their math performance!”



About the Company:



Founded in 2018 by Dr. Dana Dominiak and Lee Peterson, The Prodigy Factory was created to provide “Gamified”, AI-Assisted Children’s Learning Products worldwide. We are specifically focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (‘STEAM’), which have proven to be practical subject areas that increase students’ abilities to obtain meaningful and profitable careers after graduation.



https://www.theprodigyfactory.com/ Contact: lee@theprodigyfactory.com #PressRelease







