Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
January 5, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Correction: Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Mammu Kaario
Correction to Aspo Plc’s release issued on April 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. regarding the disposal of the company’s capital securities issued in 2016 and the subscription of a new similar hybrid instrument. For reasons beyond Aspo Plc’s and Mammu Kaario's control, the share of the new hybrid instrument issued on April 30, 2020, reserved by Mammu Kaario has not been transferred to her, so the reservation is considered to have lapsed. The total amount of the hybrid instrument of EUR 20 million will not change, and it remains subscribed and paid in full.
The transaction details that were disclosed as part of the release dated April 27, 2020, and are now revoked are as follows:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kaario Mammu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200424121212_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-23
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000415666
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 100 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
