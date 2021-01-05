Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Expected To Rise Significantly By 2025, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight predicts a favorable growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market at a steady CAGR during the study period 2017 – 2025 owing to an increasing worldwide prevalence of neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, a surge in funding and investment in the domain, and an inclination towards R&D in the deep brain stimulation devices.
DelveInsight’s Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast -2025 provide the current and forecasted market trends of the deep brain stimulation devices. The report lays a special focus on the key competitors leading the deep brain stimulation devices market size along with the driving forces and restraints that are expected in the road ahead in the coming years.
Key Highlights from DelveInsight’s Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market report:
Deep brain stimulation Devices
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neuro-modulation treatment method in which electrodes are implanted into the affected region of the brain through surgery. The implanted electrodes then send electric impulses and control abnormal impulses to treat various neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease (PD), essential tremor, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and dystonia. DBS therapy is generally advised to patients who do not respond to medicines for at least five years.
The treatment is permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for patients who cannot undergo epilepsy surgery. The European regulatory authority has approved Medtronic’s deep brain stimulator (DBS) as therapy for uncontrolled partial and secondarily generalized seizures.
Indications in the focus:
Key Companies Working in Deep Brain Stimulation Landscape:
The DBS market is majorly driven by the rise in the prevalence of the neurological disease in the geriatric population and escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques when medications fail to produce desirable outcomes. Along with this, the advancement in DBS technology resulting in fewer side effects and awareness of such devices among the masses are other factors responsible for the impressive growth of the market at a considerable CAGR value in the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for deep brain stimulation devices across the world.
The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the deep brain stimulation devices and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of deep brain stimulation devices. The report has been prepared by DelveInsight’s analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the deep brain stimulation devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of deep brain stimulation devices.
Key questions answered in the report:
Table of Content
|1
|Deep Brain Stimulation: Background and Overview
|2
|Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Company Profiles
|3
|Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Competitive Analysis
|4
|Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Market Analysis
|5
|Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Market Dynamics
|6
|Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: PEST Analysis
