GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced it has launched a new podcast application, LIZHI PODCAST (the “App”), to engage users with high-quality curated podcast content.



The rollout of the App demonstrates LIZHI’s ongoing emphasis on delivering high-quality audio content that resonates with the market and offering a pure podcast listening experience to listeners. The App features premium curated content drawn from LIZHI’s extensive library built over the years as well as new podcasts from selected content creators. Moreover, LIZHI is actively seeking to collaborate with top content creators and celebrities from all walks of life to produce original and exclusive podcasts for the App’s portfolio and to ultimately procure widely sought-after podcasts. We believe such collaboration will help further distinguish the App’s offerings from other platforms for its state-of-the-art podcasts and create a broader appeal to a growing and diverse user base.

We expect LIZHI PODCAST to be fully compatible with LIZHI’s automobile-based audio products and capable of seamlessly switching between the in-car audio systems and the mobile account of users. LIZHI previously announced collaborations with the leading new energy automobile companies in China, such as Xpeng Motors and GAC AION New Energy Automobile (formerly known as GAC New Energy). We believe the launch of LIZHI PODCAST will further optimize in-car audio experiences and provide more personalized content services to our users.

The App also provides an accessible platform for podcast creators to publish original contents. Leveraging our operating experience and big data technologies, LIZHI PODCAST aims to provide content creators with analytical tools to keep track of targeted audience and develop more engaging content based on audience’s preference. The App will also integrate LIZHI’s leading AI-backed content distribution system to recommend mid- and long-tail podcast creators to users based on users’ listening behaviors.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “Since our establishment in 2013, LIZHI has been committed to propelling podcast industry development. We’re pleased to see that podcasts have now become increasingly popular worldwide and that global leaders like Spotify and Amazon have explored the podcast businesses. As a leading audio platform in China, we are convinced the podcast industry may potentially become a significant part of China’s expanding online audio market. On one hand, LIZHI PODCAST is set to provide a rich and immersive listening experience to users. On the other hand, supported by LIZHI’s experienced operating teams, LIZHI PODCAST aims to offer a new platform for podcast creators to showcase their talent, reach new audiences and build engaged fan base, while being inspired to create more content and rewarded for their talent.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

