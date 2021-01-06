Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 11.12.20 regarding contract termination for the subsea vessel Havila Phoenix.

An agreement between companies in Havila Shipping and companies in DeepOcean about full and final settlement between the parties has been signed.

The settlement agreement includes both cash settlement and acquisition of ownership to A-frame, Trencher and ROVs previously owned by DeepOcean.

Settlement has been executed today.

