Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 1 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

6 January 2021

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 December 2020 – 5 January 2021:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]18,512 26,405,350
30 December 2020   
31 December 2020   
1 January 2021   
4 January 2021   
5 January 2021   
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)18,512 26,405,350


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]269,115 428,284,197
30 December 20204002,304.95921,980
31 December 2020  0
1 January 2021  0
4 January 20214002,320.04928,016
5 January 20217002,265.301,585,710
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)270,615 431,719,903

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 328,943 B shares corresponding to 1.84 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 December 2020 – 5 January 2021 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

