PITTSBURGH, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc., through AssetWorks Risk Management Inc., has acquired the assets of Oasys, LLC, a custom software and solutions provider headquartered in Franklin, Wisconsin. Oasys helps improve the quality and effectiveness of education by providing an integrated suite of software products that give administrators, educators, and service providers the information they need to support special education students.



“Oasys, LLC expands our offering for our current customers and enables us to offer a complete solution for K-12 school districts across the country,” said Michael Borello, Volaris Group Leader.

Since 1999, Oasys has provided Special Education Software for K-12 school districts. With Oasys, school administrators and teachers can maintain the information needed for current, referred, and historical Special Education students. Easily enter and maintain IEPs, Progress Reports, Special Ed forms, and all other necessary data for Special Education students. In addition, Oasys offers solutions for Response to Intervention (RTI), Advanced Learners, English Learners, Medicaid Reimbursement, Section 504 and Progress Monitoring.

"I am excited to work with Oasys to bring a full special education suite of products to our customers and deliver the Oasys platform to new markets,” said Chris Gutierrez, Business Unit General Manager, AssetWorks Risk Management Inc.

“I am looking forward to being part of the AssetWorks team and supporting their work with K-12 schools. AssetWorks will provide additional resources for Oasys to enhance and expand the product line,” said Marty Suchorski, Owner & Founder, Oasys, LLC.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

Contact Information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 437-775-6279

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com