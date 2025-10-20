Volaris Group Acquires Fintilect

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of the UK arm of Fintilect, a US and UK-based provider of front-end digital banking platforms.

With 40 years of experience, Fintilect provides a modular, cloud-hosted suite of products which sit between the consumers and their banking data, allowing legacy financial services companies to have a digital front-end. The GDPR and FCA-compliant solutions reduce compliance risks for the financial services sector while enabling them to become more digitally capable.

“We are excited to welcome Fintilect into the Volaris family,” says Christian Lanng Nielsen, Portfolio Manager, Volaris Group. “Their commitment to strengthening financial institutions’ ability to mitigate risk and maintain compliance aligns perfectly with Volaris’ philosophy of building lasting businesses that deliver long-term value to their industries.”

Fintilect can customize its banking software for various types of institutions, including banks, building societies, credit unions, automotive finance, and more. The company provides tailored banking software through flexible, cloud-based digital platforms built to address the specific requirements of financial institutions.

“Joining Volaris marks an important step in Fintilect’s journey,” says Andrew Humphrey, Acting Managing Director, Fintilect. “We see potential in becoming part of a community of like-minded businesses where knowledge and best practices are actively shared. This environment well positions Fintilect to continue serving its clients with excellence while encouraging long-term success.”

Fintilect will be led by Andrew Humphrey as part of the UK Portfolio of the Jesper Ulsted Portfolio at Volaris Group.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

