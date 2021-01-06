Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2020 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 20.9

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 19.1

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.6

Total Q4 2020 (1,000 tgw): 43.6

The full Q4 2020 report will be released on 25 February 2021 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.

