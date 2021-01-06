OTTAWA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small UAV market size stood at US$ 2.84 billion in 2019 according to new report study by Precedence Research.



Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), widely known as Drone, is an aircraft or airborne system functioned remotely by operator or autonomously by means of onboard computer. Unmanned aircraft systems comprise of the sensor payloads, aircraft component and ground control station. They can be operated by onboard electronic equipment or with the help of control equipment from the ground. Small unmanned aerial vehicles (SUAVs) have been given numerous characterizations amongst national regulation authorities, frequently without including size accuracies and differing regarding weight measurement stipulations. The extensive variety of applications in which small unmanned aerial vehicles can be installed is budding every day, with the growth-platform explores novel uses, the need for small UAVs will be noteworthy, with a widespread and wide-ranging geographical spread.

Growth Factors

Upsurge in the procurement of small military drones by defense forces worldwide is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the small UAV market. Augmenting use of small drones in commercial applications including surveying, aerial remote sensing, monitoring, mapping, precision agriculture, and product distribution is also crediting to the growth of the market.

Application of UAV is growing quickly for surveillance and public service responses by both local and national police forces. Furthermore, the novel governing changes and rollout of remote ID and 5G will permit massive up scaling of drone procedures, from solitary remotely functioned aircraft to semi-autonomous fleets which would be capable to function outside visual line of sight courtesy of imminent unmanned traffic management infrastructure. This will deliver the base from which corporations like Amazon can unveil drone delivery services.

COVID-19 can be a catalyst for the extensive implementation of small UAVs in commercial spaces. The most substantial rise in UAV application can be in areas including agriculture, city planning and administration, health, emergency response and rescue, village mapping, damage assessment, inventory management, flood monitoring, retail, and delivery of food and goods services. However, high prices of advanced UAVs can act as a deterrent factor in the growth of the small UAVs market. The UAV consists of numerous components including motors, sensors, camera, GPS, and batteries. The components are utilized in the small drone dependent on the application. The cost of these components relies on the quality. Usage of superior components upsurges the cost of the UAV suggestively.

Regional Snapshots

Though the military UAV sector is anticipated to become gradually international the U.S. will endure to lead the global marketplace. In terms of revenue, North America gathered around 43% of the market share in 2019. Increasing number of developing economies are showing curiosity in implementation of UAVs for surveillance and border security and procedures. Middle East is one of the developing markets with Israel being a crucial exporter and manufacturer of UAVs. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit speedy growth conquered by the enormous demand from China. With the expansion of its military competences, China has given more standing to the utilization of UAVs for crucial military operations. The government of China also strategies to widely use UAVs for coastal observation and patrol. China has also reinforced its surveillance network using birdlike small drones.

The government of China is building small drones that look like birds under program named “Dove”. Furthermore, in the University of Tokyo, the Jouhou System Kougaku Laboratory revealed the DRAGON drone. This drone consists of up numeral of small drones and is capable of varying its form in midair. Furthermore, it can decide what shape to take depending on the space in which it is navigating. Such technological innovations are driving the implementation of small UAVs across defense sector across the globe.

Report Highlights

The introduction of 5G technology is projected to open up totally new paths for the small drone sector

Among different types of small UAV, rotary blade type UAV gathered the largest share around 70% of global small UAV Market in 2019

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the speedy growth due to rapid expansion of defense capabilities in vital economies like India, Japan, China and South Korea



Key Players & Strategies

Some of the projecting tactics commenced by top market participants in order to withstand the fierce market completion comprise partnerships, procurements, substantial expenditure in R&D and the enhancement of innovative products or reforms among others. In December 2020, DJI released novel Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced. This innovative model comes a little more than 2 years after DJI unveiled its Mavic 2 Enterprise, which demonstrated a very prevalent drone with First Responders among lifeguards, law enforcement, and Search and Rescue teams among others.

Certain foremost players functioning in the global small UAV market are DJI, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, AeroVironment, Textron, Applied Aeronautics, FLIR Systems, IAI, and Zero Tech among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Fixed Wing

Helicopter

Rotary Blade



By Application

Defense

Commercial and Civil

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) ﻿ ﻿ GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

﻿

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization.

