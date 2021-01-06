SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology, reflects on an unprecedented, yet productive 2020 and looks ahead to the potential that 2021 holds.
As the world braved the unknowns that came with 2020, Swift is proud of its team’s accomplishments in the face of uncertainty. Some highlights from 2020 include
We are proud of the 2020 accomplishments and look forward to where precise positioning will take Swift, its partners and its customers in the year ahead.
To learn more about how the receiver-agnostic Starling® positioning engine paired with cloud-based GNSS corrections from the Skylark precise positioning service can bring reliable, centimeter-level accuracy to your autonomous platforms and applications in 2021, visit www.swiftnav.com or contact swift at sales@swiftnav.com.
ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION
Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the continental GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav
Press Contact:
Swift Navigation
press@swiftnav.com
Swift Navigation
San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
SwiftNav_Logo_Horizontal_RGB_Size1.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: