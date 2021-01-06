SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced several senior leadership promotions in support of the company’s long-term growth goals.
AMD announced two executive vice president promotions:
AMD also announced three senior vice president promotions:
“Our high-performance products and long-term roadmaps have placed AMD on a significant growth trajectory,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “Aligning and expanding our senior leadership team around our highest-priority growth opportunities will continue the momentum we have built across our business in 2021 and beyond.”
