WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. and strategic partner AGIMED, a leading healthcare distributor in Argentina, jointly announce the implementation of Konica Minolta imaging management solutions across the primary public health hospital system in Córdoba, Argentina’s second largest region. This installation of 34 Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) with 56 digital systems will allow the health system to convert from film to the more modern digital technology for image acquisition. The tender is part of the PACS digitization and services framework under the Comprehensive Investment Plan for the Modernization of Provincial Hospitals, a government-funded project to further advance the quality of healthcare for Argentinians.



“This order is the culmination of two years working with the provincial health system in the Province of Córdoba to bring the latest information technology to providers throughout the region,” says Germán Dubs, Business Manager at AGIMED. “The project is an important step in accelerating diagnoses, improving clinical workflow and enhancing communication and collaboration among radiologists and other physicians to improve the quality of patient care for the residents of Córdoba. We are proud to partner with Konica Minolta to bring their imaging and informatics solutions to the region.”

The large order is for the main public hospital network in the Province of Córdoba, consisting of 34 hospitals serving more than 3.5 million residents. Once complete, it will represent the largest installed base of Konica Minolta solutions through AGIMED in this region of Argentina. AGIMED is one of the main providers of medical equipment and solutions in the public and private healthcare market in the country.

“Our imaging and informatics solutions are designed to address the needs of the Latin American market as hospitals, clinics and imaging providers transition from film to a digital imaging environment,” says Ernesto Márquez, General Manager of the Latin American Region for Konica Minolta Healthcare. “AGIMED is one of our initial, valued partners in Argentina and will help lead the introduction of our solutions in Argentina, the third largest market in Latin America and an important segment in our regional strategy.”

Argentina, like much of Latin America, remains a large consumer of medical film. The project represents significant progress toward digitizing medical imaging to enable the adoption of electronic patient records.

“There is a tremendous need for a cost-effective yet robust PACS in the Latin American market and we are committed to delivering the right solution at the right time,” says Antonio Uzcátegui, Director of Healthcare Technology for Latin America at Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AGIMED to help improve radiology workflow that will help increase access to high-quality healthcare for Argentinians.”

