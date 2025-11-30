At RSNA 2025, ASCEND Cardiovascular and Konica Minolta Healthcare Announce Partnership to Deliver a Best-in-Class Enterprise Imaging Solution that Elevates Cardiovascular Care

WAYNE, N.J. and SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCEND Cardiovascular, a leading provider of purpose-built enterprise imaging for cardiology, and Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a world-class provider of medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified and complete enterprise imaging solution for hospital cardiology departments and cardiology practices. The collaboration will address the critical need for integrated imaging platforms that empower clinicians across all cardiovascular subspecialties, without the compromises often found in all-encompassing, single-vendor systems.

Healthcare organizations today are increasingly seeking a unified imaging enterprise to break down the disconnected data silos that increase cost and complexity, and prevent access to a full, longitudinal patient imaging record. While many solutions promise a comprehensive approach, they often fail to meet the nuanced, high-stakes needs of specialized departments like cardiology. This partnership directly addresses this challenge by combining Konica Minolta’s cloud-based Exa® Enterprise solution with ASCEND’s deep expertise in multimodality cardiovascular imaging workflows. Konica Minolta Healthcare will showcase the multispecialty capabilities of Exa Enterprise at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), being held November 30-December 3 in Chicago, in booth 2165.

By integrating ASCEND’s solutions into Exa Enterprise, the platform will provide specialized workflows and tools for cardiac patients, including invasive, non-invasive, adult and pediatric.

“For too long, cardiology has been treated as an afterthought in broader enterprise imaging strategies,” said Dr. Jeffrey Soble, CEO of ASCEND Cardiovascular. “The reality is, cardiology is an enterprise within the enterprise. Our solution creates a microcosm within the broader imaging ecosystem that is tailored to the unique needs of cardiovascular care and all its subspecialties. By partnering with Konica Minolta Healthcare, we are able to take that specialized, best-in-class approach and unify it with a trusted, enterprise-wide platform, offering healthcare systems the best of both worlds – complete, connected patient records without compromise.”

This partnership is a testament to Konica Minolta’s strategy of leveraging best-in-class partnerships to amplify Exa® PACS|RIS as a multi-specialty enterprise imaging offering. Exa Enterprise is designed to be an integrated ecosystem, and this collaboration with ASCEND further strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive solutions for cardiology.

“At Konica Minolta, we are committed to providing healthcare enterprises with solutions that enable better care,” said Kevin Chlopecki, COO of Konica Minolta Healthcare IT. “We believe a truly unified enterprise imaging platform should be built using a best-in-class approach, providing the right solution to meet specific customer challenges and goals. Our partnership with ASCEND Cardiovascular is a key step in this direction, as it offers a truly complete and uncompromised solution that fully empowers the complex, distinct workflows of cardiology.”

The unified solution is available to healthcare organizations seeking to adopt an integrated platform that supports their long-term clinical and operational goals.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About ASCEND Cardiovascular

ASCEND Cardiovascular delivers a best-of-class cardiology imaging and IT solution designed to function as an "enterprise within the enterprise." The ASCEND solution is purpose-built to meet the unique and complex workflows of cardiovascular care, including all invasive, non-invasive, and subspecialty needs for adult and pediatric patients.

