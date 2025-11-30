Konica Minolta Healthcare Launches New Floor-Mounted Digital Radiography Systems at RSNA 2025

WAYNE, N.J. and CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announced the new KDR FMT and KDR FMT+ digital radiography (DR) systems. The KDR FMT and KDR FMT+ represent the next evolution in floor-mounted DR systems from Konica Minolta, designed to deliver high image quality, reliability and workflow efficiency. Konica Minolta Healthcare is exhibiting at RSNA 2025 in booth 2165.

Building on the trusted performance of the KDR product line, the KDR FMT and KDR FMT+ feature Konica Minolta’s signature tube-mounted control interface for a streamlined patient workflow. The KDR FMT is a fully manual system, ideal for low- to mid-volume imaging needs, offering precision and ease of use. The KDR FMT+ adds motorized movement and automatic detector tracking, making it the perfect solution for mid- to high-volume practices seeking to boost throughput and enhance patient care. The systems deliver imaging flexibility with a table that supports up to 700 lbs. and a wall stand for all imaging views required in general radiography, accommodating patients who are standing, sitting or lying on the table. Both systems are available with Konica Minolta’s ULTRA imaging software featuring REALISM image processing for exceptional contrast sensitivity and sharpness.

“Our newest DR systems further deliver on the high image quality and versatile imaging capabilities that the KDR family of DR systems is renowned for,” says Guillermo Sander, PhD, Marketing Director for Digital Radiography, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “The robust technology of the KDR FMT and KDR FMT+ is designed to maximize productivity, clinical confidence and economic value. Although robust and versatile, the solutions are easy-to-use and the tube-mounted control and image display provide more patient-facing time during the procedure to enhance patient care and their experience.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

