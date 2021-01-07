DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 January 2021, record date as of the 15 January 2021 & payment date is the 05 February 2021:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.082600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.260700 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.396700 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.041700 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.017200 JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.656400 JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.169300 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.125100 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJ06C044 0.371500 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000