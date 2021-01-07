       
       
       
NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 juil-20août-20sept-20oct-20nov-20déc-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 582452058258905827390582852858290975830321
Nombre d'actions propres149124149142149865149144148528148477
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique714135670787057064105702071468760516849089
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable699223269295636914240687157067275236700612

