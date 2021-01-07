Paris, 7 January 2021,
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2020:
- 23,190 shares
- € 454,362.73
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 481
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 522
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,326 shares for € 445,697.96
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,929 shares for € 539,466.83
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 26,793 shares
- € 360,593.86
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,132
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 773
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,053 shares for € 1,258,051.02
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,679 shares for € 926,370.83
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 22,970 shares
- € 923,444.41
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|481
|19,326
|445,697.96
|522
|22,929
|539,466.83
|02/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10
|672
|15,456.00
|03/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|27
|621.00
|06/07/2020
|1
|1
|22.85
|27
|901
|21,038.35
|07/07/2020
|2
|38
|904.40
|7
|600
|14,430.00
|08/07/2020
|17
|1,247
|28,344.31
|1
|51
|1,162.80
|09/07/2020
|2
|200
|4,450.00
|2
|73
|1,671.70
|10/07/2020
|1
|1
|22.50
|6
|377
|8,614.45
|13/07/2020
|6
|356
|7,999.32
|1
|1
|22.75
|14/07/2020
|5
|299
|6,616.87
|2
|2
|44.80
|15/07/2020
|1
|1
|22.20
|2
|52
|1,164.80
|16/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|44.80
|17/07/2020
|1
|1
|22.35
|7
|249
|5,607.48
|20/07/2020
|2
|100
|2,230.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/07/2020
|6
|201
|4,552.65
|10
|699
|15,895.26
|22/07/2020
|4
|131
|2,971.08
|4
|201
|4,582.80
|23/07/2020
|9
|270
|6,102.00
|4
|104
|2,355.60
|24/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|102
|2,315.40
|27/07/2020
|15
|506
|11,385.00
|2
|117
|2,665.26
|28/07/2020
|5
|295
|6,519.50
|2
|44
|981.20
|29/07/2020
|1
|100
|2,200.00
|12
|465
|10,369.50
|30/07/2020
|22
|901
|19,948.14
|7
|140
|3,140.20
|31/07/2020
|21
|800
|17,384.00
|1
|49
|1,085.35
|03/08/2020
|8
|189
|4,035.15
|2
|2
|43.30
|04/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|7
|326
|7,097.02
|05/08/2020
|1
|1
|21.80
|15
|595
|13,084.05
|06/08/2020
|1
|1
|22.15
|6
|117
|2,592.72
|07/08/2020
|5
|105
|2,310.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/08/2020
|6
|411
|9,017.34
|-
|-
|-
|11/08/2020
|2
|5
|108.90
|1
|1
|21.90
|12/08/2020
|1
|1
|21.80
|1
|1
|21.80
|13/08/2020
|1
|1
|22.10
|1
|1
|22.10
|14/08/2020
|1
|1
|22.10
|6
|275
|6,118.75
|18/08/2020
|6
|108
|2,365.20
|1
|1
|22.10
|19/08/2020
|1
|1
|21.85
|1
|1
|21.85
|20/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|4
|88.80
|21/08/2020
|1
|1
|22.15
|4
|142
|3,159.50
|24/08/2020
|2
|94
|2,133.80
|22
|1,452
|33,221.76
|25/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10
|668
|15,985.24
|26/08/2020
|1
|100
|2,390.00
|1
|6
|145.20
|27/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|100
|2,420.00
|28/08/2020
|6
|195
|4,631.25
|-
|-
|-
|31/08/2020
|1
|5
|118.50
|-
|-
|-
|01/09/2020
|8
|313
|7,352.37
|1
|1
|23.90
|02/09/2020
|7
|288
|6,652.80
|1
|27
|639.90
|03/09/2020
|1
|1
|23.60
|1
|1
|23.60
|04/09/2020
|1
|1
|23.60
|1
|1
|23.60
|07/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10
|435
|10,300.80
|08/09/2020
|2
|101
|2,353.30
|4
|253
|6,028.99
|09/09/2020
|7
|388
|9,098.60
|2
|100
|2,370.00
|10/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|9
|101
|2,404.81
|11/09/2020
|3
|113
|2,654.37
|5
|384
|9,154.56
|14/09/2020
|2
|45
|1,066.50
|-
|-
|-
|15/09/2020
|4
|153
|3,610.80
|-
|-
|-
|16/09/2020
|3
|201
|4,683.30
|3
|200
|4,750.00
|17/09/2020
|2
|101
|2,373.50
|1
|1
|23.80
|18/09/2020
|4
|200
|4,670.00
|1
|1
|23.55
|21/09/2020
|17
|807
|18,439.95
|-
|-
|-
|22/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|245
|5,627.65
|23/09/2020
|3
|201
|4,707.42
|17
|956
|22,437.32
|24/09/2020
|8
|501
|11,618.19
|2
|2
|47.06
|25/09/2020
|4
|148
|3,384.76
|1
|1
|23.15
|28/09/2020
|1
|1
|23.05
|11
|600
|14,070.00
|29/09/2020
|3
|100
|2,370.00
|7
|400
|9,572.00
|30/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|48.20
|01/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|189
|4,564.35
|02/10/2020
|3
|164
|3,913.04
|1
|9
|218.25
|05/10/2020
|4
|54
|1,283.58
|1
|6
|145.20
|06/10/2020
|2
|28
|663.60
|4
|85
|2,048.50
|07/10/2020
|6
|126
|3,008.88
|2
|110
|2,662.00
|08/10/2020
|3
|130
|3,088.80
|1
|1
|23.85
|09/10/2020
|13
|601
|14,021.33
|1
|1
|23.75
|12/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|23.60
|13/10/2020
|7
|354
|8,092.44
|1
|1
|23.30
|14/10/2020
|2
|92
|2,079.20
|1
|1
|22.75
|15/10/2020
|14
|210
|4,735.50
|1
|1
|23.00
|16/10/2020
|3
|100
|2,250.00
|2
|174
|4,008.96
|19/10/2020
|12
|500
|11,140.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/10/2020
|15
|433
|9,461.05
|1
|1
|22.20
|21/10/2020
|7
|369
|7,940.88
|1
|1
|21.80
|22/10/2020
|1
|1
|21.35
|4
|124
|2,693.28
|23/10/2020
|4
|300
|6,390.00
|1
|1
|21.80
|26/10/2020
|5
|349
|7,318.53
|2
|28
|593.60
|27/10/2020
|2
|51
|1,060.80
|-
|-
|-
|28/10/2020
|9
|572
|11,703.12
|5
|203
|4,191.95
|29/10/2020
|1
|28
|568.40
|13
|446
|9,312.48
|30/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|21
|814
|17,525.42
|02/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|6
|185
|4,079.25
|03/11/2020
|2
|21
|455.70
|-
|-
|-
|04/11/2020
|4
|179
|3,873.56
|13
|707
|15,766.10
|05/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|22.70
|06/11/2020
|1
|1
|22.70
|7
|117
|2,658.24
|09/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|15
|776
|17,995.44
|10/11/2020
|2
|32
|710.40
|-
|-
|-
|11/11/2020
|1
|63
|1,398.60
|8
|300
|6,870.00
|12/11/2020
|1
|1
|23.25
|1
|1
|23.25
|13/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|46.80
|16/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|12
|698
|16,542.60
|17/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|100
|2,410.00
|19/11/2020
|2
|152
|3,613.04
|-
|-
|-
|23/11/2020
|2
|25
|600.00
|2
|100
|2,410.00
|24/11/2020
|7
|156
|3,701.88
|1
|1
|24.00
|25/11/2020
|3
|101
|2,483.59
|23
|1,600
|39,408.00
|26/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|100
|2,510.00
|27/11/2020
|10
|408
|10,020.48
|5
|300
|7,500.00
|30/11/2020
|10
|392
|9,600.08
|3
|100
|2,510.00
|01/12/2020
|4
|100
|2,440.00
|4
|67
|1,681.70
|02/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|25.00
|03/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|134
|3,333.92
|04/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|298
|7,479.80
|07/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|100
|2,530.00
|08/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|4
|101.60
|09/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|17
|895
|23,091.00
|10/12/2020
|6
|501
|12,900.75
|12
|901
|23,795.41
|11/12/2020
|11
|399
|10,354.05
|2
|200
|5,230.00
|14/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|6
|300
|7,920.00
|15/12/2020
|19
|574
|14,889.56
|-
|-
|-
|16/12/2020
|3
|26
|668.20
|-
|-
|-
|18/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|71
|1,846.00
|21/12/2020
|23
|900
|22,680.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/12/2020
|1
|1
|24.80
|1
|1
|24.80
|23/12/2020
|3
|200
|4,930.00
|1
|1
|25.20
|24/12/2020
|2
|100
|2,500.00
|3
|38
|957.60
|28/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|300
|7,500.00
|30/12/2020
|3
|57
|1,413.60
|1
|1
|25.05
|31/12/2020
|3
|145
|3,585.85
|1
|1
|24.85
