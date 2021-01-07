Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-01-08 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2021 with the following dates:

Wednesday 31 st March: Annual Accounts 2020 to be issued.

March: Annual Accounts 2020 to be issued. Friday 30 th April: Annual General Meeting.

April: Annual General Meeting. Monday 31 st May: 1 st Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

May: 1 Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Tuesday 31 st August: 2 nd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

August: 2 Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Tuesday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries in UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, CEO (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.2/2021

Issued 8-1-2021

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo