Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, announces its 2021 financial calendar.
Annual Revenue for 2020
Tuesday, 26 January 2021 after stock market closes
Annual Results for 2020
Tuesday, 20 April 2021 after stock market closes
First Quarter Revenue for 2021
Tuesday,4 May 2021 after stock market closes
Annual Shareholder general meeting
Thursday, 17 June 2021
from 11:00am to 12:30pm (CEST)
First Half Year Revenue for 2021
Tuesday, 20 July 2021 after stock market closes
First Half Year Results for 2021
Tuesday, 21 September 2021 after stock market closes
Third Quarter Revenue for 2021
Tuesday, 19 October 2021 after stock market closes
Annual Revenue for 2021
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 after stock market closes
Investor & Media relations
Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com
About Sidetrade (www.ww.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behavior in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.
For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com
In case of a discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.
