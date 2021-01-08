Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. EET





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210108084339_3 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: January 8, 2021 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION Instrument: Share



ISIN:



FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 29,527 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (1): Volume: 29,527



Volume weighted average price:



0 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

Media desk: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en