NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations), today announces that Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the inaugural H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investment Conference which is being held from January 11th to 14th through a virtual format with on-demand video presentations.



Mr. Feldschuh will provide a company overview and key highlights on the cost-effectiveness and improvements in patient outcomes with Daxor’s BVA-100® blood test. Over 50,000 tests have been performed to evaluate blood volume at leading institutions for a wide variety of medical conditions including heart failure and critical care. In addition, the Company has a multi-center COVID-19 trial underway at three hospital systems in the United States as well contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense for next generation Blood Volume Analyzers.

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Date: January 11th -14th

Register here:

www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect

Interested investors can contact Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing brets@coreir.com .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.