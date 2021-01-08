INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|December 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 631 028
|24 893 873
|23 262 845
|November 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 630 581
|24 893 973
|23 263 392
|October 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 630 093
|24 890 552
|23 260 459
|September 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 622 578
|24 890 552
|23 267 974
|August 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 615 448
|24 890 652
|23 275 204
|July 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 619 416
|24 890 752
|23 271 336
|June 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 628 048
|24 880 752
|23 252 704
|May 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 623 130
|24 880 742
|23 257 612
|April 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 625 169
|24 880 842
|23 255 673
|March 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 816 841
|24 721 232
|22 904 391
|February 29, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 799 423
|24 721 732
|22 922 309
|January 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 789 427
|24 721 132
|22 931 705
|December 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 789 688
|24 722 952
|22 933 264
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.
