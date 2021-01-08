Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Proteins Market Analysis by Product, Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents the analysis of the Global Alternative Proteins Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



The Global Alternative Proteins Market valued at USD 14.95 billion in the year 2019, has been backed by rising number of buyers demanding plant-based meat product either for clinical reasons or for practicing healthy lifestyle.



Also, the manufacturers making continuous efforts in research and development for healthy products which are in turn accelerating demand for Alternative Proteins such as Soy Protein, Pea Protein, whey protein and insect proteins across the regions. Further, people allergic to dairy products are enhancing the demand for dairy alternatives which in turn expected to facilitate the Alternative Proteins market. Furthermore, alternative protein products can overcome the negative environmental impact faced by industrial meat processing industry associated with red meat creation. The red meat is the major contributor of greenhouse gas emissions and therefore, rising environmental awareness is also accelerating the demand for plant-based protein products.



Also, rising obesity rates across the globe, coupled with consumer interest in healthier food alternatives, are also expected to drive the demand for meatless proteins during the forecast period of 2020-2025. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat business was hammered by warnings of meat deficiencies because of temporarily shuttered plants and growing number of sick workers. Conventional meat distribution channels were overturned as the contagion is supposed to be an animal-borne disease. Such conditions possibly opened doors for plant-based organizations. The market leaders such as Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., and Tofurky Co. are increasing the level of production amid pandemic and also offering discounts on their plant-based meat products to enhance consumer base, expanding stores, and completing partnership with the stakeholders.



Under the Product Segment, Soy dominates the overall Alternative Proteins market and increasing demand owing to developing consumer consciousness of soy's various medical advantages and rising usage in wafers, snacks, cookies and other food items. Over the forecasted period, the Pea Segment is also going to increase as it is a high-quality and protein-rich option for veggie lovers, vegans, lactose-bigoted buyers, and people searching for nutrient rich protein substitutes. Also, insect protein market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to its protein rich nourishment and sustainability.

On the basis of Application, the Food and Beverages segment is expected to grow with highest level of CAGR because of ever increasing demand for plant-based proteins for every age group and high use of pea protein and enhanced use of insects in animal feed.



Asia Pacific region is the most attractive region for the growth of Alternative Proteins market owing to rise in the veggie lovers and rising trend of vegetarianism among masses. Also, change in lifestyle, rising awareness about the protein rich health supplements, growing acceptance of plant products due to its advantages associated with health and existence of global leaders in the region expected to pull the market growth.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Alternative Proteins Market

The report analyses Alternative Proteins Market By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy, Whey Protein, Cultured Meat, Others)

The report assesses the Alternative Proteins Market By Product (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Others)

The Global Alternative Proteins Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, France, UK, Belgium, Germany, China, India, South Korea, Japan)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product, By Application and By Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The companies analysed in the report include Beyond Meat Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Glanbia plc, AgriProtein, Enterra Corporation and Protix

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Product (2019 & 2025)

5.2 Soy Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Insect Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Pea Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Alternative Dairy - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.7 Cultured Meat - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.8 Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.9 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins - By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 Nutrition and Health Supplements - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Food and Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Animal Feed - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. North America Alternative Proteins Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 North America Prominent Companies in Alternative Proteins Market

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy, Cultured Meat, Whey Protein and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Others)

8.6 North America Alternative Proteins Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Alternative Proteins Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Alternative Proteins Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.10 United States Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

8.11 Canada Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.12 Canada Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)



9. Europe Alternative Proteins Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.2 Europe Prominent Companies in Alternative Proteins Market

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy, Cultured Meat, Whey Protein and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Others)

9.5 Europe Alternative Proteins Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Alternative Proteins Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

9.10 Competitive Scenario of Europe Alternative Proteins Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.11 United Kingdom Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.12 United Kingdom Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

9.13 France Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.14 France Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

9.15 Belgium Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.16 Belgium Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

9.17 Germany Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.18 Germany Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)



10. Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: : An Analysis (2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Prominent Companies in Alternative Proteins Market

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy, Cultured Meat, Whey Protein and Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Others)

10.5 Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: Country Analysis

10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

10.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.8 China Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.9 China Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

10.10 South Korea Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.11 South Korea Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

10.12 India Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.13 India Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)

10.14 Japan Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.15 Japan Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product, By Application (2020-2025)



11. Global Alternative Proteins Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Alternative Proteins Market Drivers

11.2 Global Alternative Proteins Market Restraints

11.3 Global Alternative Proteins Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Product (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Application (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)



13. Competitive Analysis

13.1 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Beyond Meat Inc.

14.2 Tate & Lyle PLC

14.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

14.4 Ingredion Incorporated

14.5 Cargill

14.6 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

14.7 Glanbia PLC

14.8 Agri Protein

14.9 Enterra Corportaion

14.10 Protix

