TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada and Welbilt-Garland Canada are cooking up the competition of the year with applications now open for the Garland Canada Culinary Competition. Supporting the culinary community and the thriving talent within it, the annual national competition will be held virtually during the RC Show 2021 ONLINE LIVE event between February 28-March 3, 2021.

Committed to feeding the recovery and providing equal opportunities for all chefs, especially women in what is still considered a male-dominated industry, up to 50% of the top spots will be held for female and BIPOC chefs. Chefs from coast-to-coast are invited to submit an application and a short video before January 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST for the chance to earn a spot in the virtual competition. The top 12 finalists will be selected to compete, where they can win up to $10,000 in cash and other exciting prizes. Past finalists include Niagara’s Chef Nick Chindamo and MasterChef Canada runner up Chef Andy Hay.

“We welcome all of Canada’s best and brightest chefs to come to the table, bringing new innovations and trends to this year’s competition,” says Todd Barclay, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “Now more than ever we need to support Canadian chefs and restaurants, and we look forward to celebrating both old and new talent across the country at the 2021 RC Show.”

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to qualify:

Have a minimum of 1-3 years of experience working in a professional kitchen. Be living and working in Canada. Be 19 years of age or older. Submission must be completed in full to be considered valid. Is not a decorated, recognized, multiple culinary competition winner or TV personality chef.

Submissions will be reviewed and judged by a panel of culinary experts from the top culinary schools in Canada. Restaurants Canada and Welbilt-Garland Canada will not be involved in any of the judging.

“Supporting diversity and inclusion in any field is a must, but especially within the foodservice industry where the majority of recognized chefs are white men,” says Mary Chiarot, Vice President and General Manager of Welbilt-Garland Canada. “This competition aims to level the playing field and celebrate incredible dishes from chefs of all backgrounds, while supporting the recovery of the restaurants industry across Canada.”

The top 12 successful applicants will be notified by January 22 and must be available to demonstrate the preparation of a dish virtually with an online panel of judges from your home or work kitchen. The results will be shared during one of four action-packed days during the 2021 RC Show.

This year’s competitions is supported by Canada Beef, Victorinox Swiss Army, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Dairy Farmers of Ontario and High Liner Culinary. For more information or to submit an application visit www.rcshow.com/experience/garland-canada-culinary-competition.

For inquiries about the competition, please contact hello@evntmgmt.com.

Lisa Raffaele │ 647.896.0743 │ lisa@bubblegumcanada.com

Dena Gouweloos │ 647.825.3927 │ dena@bubblegumcanada.com

About RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org

About Welbilt-Garland Canada

Welbilt Garland Canada represents all Welbilt Inc. brands available within the Canadian region. Welbilt Inc. is dedicated to bringing value to foodservice operators by equipping them with real-world answers and solutions that enhance menus, service, profits and efficiency. Working in conjunction with brands in the Welbilt portfolio, we develop multi-brand solutions in every segment of the foodservice industry. Our brands include Cleveland, Convochill, Convotherm, Crem, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Lincoln, Merco, Merrychef, Sunfire and US Range. Welbilt also manages channel relationships with Canada foodservice dealers, distributors, foodservice consultants and other channel partners. Our network of aligned sales representatives provides local and regional support for our Welbilt brands, working with channel partners and foodservice operators to create foodservice solutions. www.garlandcanada.ca

