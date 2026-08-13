Restaurants Canada Announces 2026 Awards of Excellence Winners

Toronto, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada has announced the winners of its 2026 Awards of Excellence, recognizing the individuals and organizations whose leadership, creativity and commitment are helping move Canada’s foodservice industry forward.

The winners will be honoured at One Table, Restaurants Canada’s signature industry gathering, on Sept. 29, 2026, at The Warehouse Event Venue in North York, Ont.

Celebrating Excellence Across Canada

The Awards of Excellence celebrate the leaders and changemakers behind Canada’s foodservice industry—and the vision, dedication and impact strengthening restaurants and communities across the country.

"Foodservice is one of the most vital industries in this country—1.2 million workers, $125 billion in annual sales, 4% of Canada's GDP, and 23.7 million Canadians walking through our doors every single day," says Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. "That doesn't happen without exceptional people and organizations. The award winners we're celebrating today represent the very best of this industry — the innovators, the leaders, the trailblazers who raise the bar for everyone. Recognizing them isn't just about celebration. It's about showing Canada exactly what this industry is capable of.”

Nominations were open to Canada’s foodservice community from Jan. 23 to June 29, 2026. A judging committee comprising industry leaders, past recipients and representatives from Restaurants Canada’s Board of Directors and leadership reviewed the nominees, drawing on submitted materials, independent research and, where appropriate, additional documentation provided by nominees.

The 2026 Restaurants Canada Awards of Excellence Winners

Leadership Award of Excellence | Presented by PepsiCo Canada

Hemant Bhagwani, Chef and Restaurateur, Toronto

Hemant Bhagwani is recognized for the scale and sustained influence of his entrepreneurial leadership in Canada’s restaurant industry. His record of launching more than 60 concepts across North America has showcased the breadth, diversity and sophistication of South Asian cuisine while expanding its place in Canada’s culinary landscape. Bhagwani received more nominations from across the country than any nominee in the Awards’ history—a reflection of his reputation for building strong teams, developing talent and creating opportunities for others throughout the industry.

Emerging Leader Award of Excellence | Presented by Groupex Canada

Jessica Kwon, Head Chef, Cactus Club Cafe, Richmond, B.C.

Jessica Kwon is recognized for her rapid professional rise and demonstrated leadership, progressing from her first kitchen role to Head Chef at Cactus Club Cafe’s Richmond location. She is also helping create opportunities for the next generation of culinary leaders through her contributions to the company’s Junior Sous Chef Program, Women in Leadership Program and Training and Development Task Force.

Culinary Award of Excellence | Presented by Garland Canada

Emily Butcher, Executive Chef and Owner, Nola and Bar Accanto, Winnipeg

Emily Butcher is recognized for her distinctive culinary voice and imaginative approach to Canadian cuisine. Drawing on her Chinese and West Coast heritage, childhood food memories and a deep connection to seasonality and place, she has developed cooking that is both deeply personal and unmistakably her. Emily has also earned accolades and distinction as a competitor in the Canadian Culinary Championships and making the top six on Season 9 of Top Chef Canada.

Social Impact Award of Excellence | Presented by Air Canada

McDonald’s Canada

McDonald's Canada is recognized for the scale, longevity and breadth of its social impact, supporting Canadian families, young people, employees and communities over decades, serving almost two million Canadians each day. Since 1977, McHappy Day has raised more than $122 million for Ronald McDonald House and other local children's charities, a testament to McDonald's Canada’s ability to mobilize its national network of franchisees, employees and guests around a shared cause. The company’s impact extends beyond charitable giving: more than 2.4 million Canadians have worked at McDonald's Canada or for an independent franchisee. They currently employ nearly 100,000 Canadians, of which 58,000+ are young people, serving as a training ground for first jobs and early careers. Through its Archways to Opportunity program, which includes 31 college and university accreditation partnerships and more than 4,000 employee scholarships worth over $2 million, McDonald's Canada demonstrates how the scale of a national restaurant organization can create meaningful opportunity and change. Each year, McDonald's Canada sources nearly $2 billion in Canadian food and paper products—over 80% of their food and paper spend—from suppliers and farms across the country and is proud to support young farmers across the country through long-standing partnerships with 4-H Canada and the Canadian Cattle Young Leaders program.

Legacy Award of Excellence | Presented by Restaurants Canada

Jim Treliving, Chairman and Owner, Boston Pizza International

Jim Treliving's six-decade career has left an indelible mark on Canada's restaurant and franchise industry. After becoming a Boston Pizza franchisee in 1968, he built the brand into a national powerhouse: more than 380 locations coast to coast, over $1 billion in annual system sales, and a proven path to business ownership for hundreds of Canadian franchisees. Along the way, Boston Pizza became one of the country's most recognized restaurant brands and a meaningful contributor to local employment and community life. Beyond the business, Treliving's commitment to giving back has driven more than $40 million raised for Canadian charities through the Boston Pizza Foundation and broader community initiatives—a legacy as significant as the brand itself.

Environmental Stewardship Award of Recognition | Presented by Olymel

Odla Restaurant, Saskatoon

Odla is recognized for embedding environmental stewardship in its restaurant operations. By working closely with local farmers and producers, adapting its menus to seasonal harvests and taking a deliberate approach to ingredient utilization, waste prevention and the reduction of single-use materials, Odla demonstrates how thoughtful everyday decisions can add up to meaningful environmental change.

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Join Us at One Table

The 2026 Awards of Excellence winners will be honoured at One Table on Sept. 29, 2026, at The Warehouse Event Venue in North York, where the industry will gather to celebrate the people and organizations shaping the future of Canadian foodservice.

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About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $125 billion industry employing 1.2 million Canadians and the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada. Visit restaurantscanada.org for more information.