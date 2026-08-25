Restaurants Canada responds to Canada’s new retaliatory tariff measures

Toronto, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada stands with the Government of Canada in defending Canadian economic interests and responding to the latest U.S. tariffs.

We are pleased that the proposed measures avoid many of the priority food products we identified to government based on member input. This will help limit additional pressure on food costs and menu prices and protect jobs and Canada’s food supply chain.

Our review has also identified areas of concern, including some packaging and restaurant equipment, and we are assessing the potential impact of other products included in the proposed measures. We will use the consultation period to seek targeted exemptions where sufficient Canadian or alternative supply is not available.

More broadly, we encourage the government to consider other measures to help Canadians and businesses manage the economic pressures arising from the trade dispute, including extending the temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax on gasoline and diesel beyond September 7.

Our objective is to help ensure Canada’s response is targeted and effective, with careful consideration of the impact on food costs, Canada’s food supply chain, jobs and investment. Canada’s $125-billion restaurant industry directly employs 1.2 million Canadians, nearly 40% of whom are youth, and supports another 287,000 jobs across the economy. Restaurants purchase approximately $43 billion in food and beverages each year, including roughly $30 billion from Canadian suppliers, making the sector a major purchaser of Canadian agricultural products and an important contributor to the broader Canadian food economy.

“Restaurants are behind the government in standing up for Canada in this trade fight. We appreciate that it has listened to the concerns raised by our industry and avoided tariffs on many of the priority food products we identified. There are still some important issues to address, and we will continue working with government to get those right. Our focus is on ensuring Canada’s response is as targeted and effective as possible, recognizing the impact these decisions can have on Canadian businesses, jobs, communities and consumers,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO at Restaurants Canada.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $125 billion industry employing 1.2 million Canadians and the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada. Visit restaurantscanada.org for more information.