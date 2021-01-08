JLab Audio is solving all of the major issues consumers have in the wearables category with existing audio-integrated eyewear with the launch of its new JBuds Frames. Current premium-level audio-equipped eyewear products are priced at $200 or above, available in just a handful of styles and colors, and have the audio technology permanently integrated in a way that is far from discreet. JLab's JBuds frames overcome these issues through their BYOF ("bring your own frame) design, which allows them to be affixed to almost any type of eyeglasses or sunglasses. JBuds Frames will be previewed during the 2021 CES event and are expected to be available early in spring 2021 and retail for $50. A preview of the new JLab JBuds Frames can be seen online at jlabaudio.com/JBudsFrames.

San Diego, CA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab Audio is solving all of the major issues consumers have in the wearables category with existing audio-integrated eyewear with the launch of its new JBuds Frames. Current premium-level audio-equipped eyewear products are priced at $200 or above, available in just a handful of styles and colors, and have the audio technology permanently integrated in a way that is far from discreet. JLab's JBuds frames overcome these issues through their BYOF ("bring your own frame) design, which allows them to be affixed to almost any type of eyeglasses or sunglasses. JBuds Frames will be previewed during the 2021 CES event and are expected to be available early in spring 2021 and retail for $50, which is $150-$200 below comparable releases from other brands. A preview of the new JLab JBuds Frames can be seen online at jlabaudio.com/JBudsFrames.

JLab Audio's JBuds Frames are comprised of two independently operating Bluetooth true wireless audio devices, which can be affixed to the temples of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and similarly styled blue light blocking eyewear. Their open-ear design features appropriately sized 16mm drivers that produce sound perfect for personal use, without being heard by those close by. The open-ear design of the JBuds Frames also allows the wearer to be acutely aware of their surroundings while listening to audio content in any activity – whether working from home to exercising outdoors, and offer an 8+ hour playtime.

Current JLab Audio fans already know that their favorite JLab true wireless earbuds come with multiple ear tips to ensure a secure fit. Similarly, the JBuds Frames come with multiple silicone sleeves to help accommodate various sized eyewear temples. They also have an IPX4 rating, ensuring they're safe from splashes while listening to a podcast as they brush their teeth in the morning or during light rain while the wearer is on a trail run. Dual Connect technology enables either JBuds Frames component to be used independently or together, and their 30' Bluetooth range to the device allows freedom of movement. Conveniently located button controls let the user accept or decline phone calls, adjust volume, and switch between JLab's Signature and Bass Boost EQ settings.

An almost too obvious benefit of the JBuds Frames BYOF design is that they are not permanent and can be switched between eyewear sets based on preference or necessity. One of the most frequent inquiries warranty departments at major eyewear manufacturers receives is about scratched lenses due to careless use, accidents, or abuse. Since JBuds Frames can accommodate a broad range of eyewear, they can be affixed to different eyewear as tastes change or for the task at hand.

"We loved the idea of what was happening in the audio-equipped frames category, but their price and design don't match the needs of the typical consumer. Besides price, one of the biggest flaws we saw was in the eyewear design and how the audio components were integrated. Their optics and frames didn't match up to a typical $200-$250 non-audio product, and limited styles will lead to the inevitable 'You're wearing that too? Awkward!' conversations," said JLab CEO Win Cramer. "You can put the JLab JBuds Frames on any glasses you own, without fear of commitment or wearing the same eyewear as the person you're next to."

Full technical features include:

8+ Hours of Playtime

Two hooks secure the JBuds Frames to almost any type of eyeglasses, two sets of silicone sleeves ensure a tight fit on styles with smaller temples

16.2 mm drivers in each device

Output: 120 +/- 3dB

Codecs: AAC / SBC

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 22 ohms

Dual connect allows either JBuds Frame device to be used independently

Two different EQ settings

Magnetic USB charging cable

Microphone: 1x MEMS each unit

Input Power: 5V 90mA

120mAh lithium polymer battery

Charge Time: 2 Hours

Standby Time: 100 Hours

Range: 30+ ft.

Weight: 11.7 grams per frame component

IPX4 water resistance rating

2-year warranty

