Digital channels have become ubiquitous and are favored by customers for interacting with businesses. This digital customer service product and market report analyzes the overall market and closely examines 6 vendors who offer digital customer service platforms and have already made a name for themselves in this emerging sector.
Digital communications have become the preferred method of communication between businesses and customers. One unique feature of conversations in the new digital era is that they can start, stop, and continue when the customer chooses. This asynchronous communication is characterized by persistence, which enables a conversation to retain context and history when it changes channels or even stops for a period of time. This means that customers can have an ongoing dialog with a company, seamlessly across channels, over an extended period of time. Customers expect companies to remember who they are and know their preferences; asynchronous channels help achieve this goal. Enterprises are undertaking digital transformations to revamp their service organizations, allowing customers to interact via enhanced self-service and digital channels, in addition to voice.
This report provides in-depth coverage of the digital servicing market. It analyzes vendors, products, functional capabilities, pricing, as well as the market, business, and service trends and challenges. It presents information about how these solutions are being used, their benefits, as well as best practices to help companies realize the greatest return from their investments. The report features 6 vendors: Glia, Helpshift, NICE inContact, LivePerson, Quiq, and RingCentral.
The Report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Digital-First Customer Service
4.1 Channel Descriptions
4.2 Functional Overview of Digital Customer Service Solutions
5. Digital Customer Service Market Trends and Challenges
5.1 Market Trends
5.2 Market Challenges
6. The Digital Transformation of Enterprises
7. Digital Transformation Projections
8. Digital-First, Not Digital-Only
9. The Omni-Channel Customer Experience
10. KPIs for Measuring the Omni-Channel Customer Experience
11. Self-Service: There When You Need It Most
12. Remote Possibilities: Requirements to Support WAH Agents
13. Digital Customer Service Market Activity Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Company Snapshot
14.2 Product Components
14.3 Product Capabilities
15. Technical Analysis
15.1. High-Level Technical Analysis
15.2 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Automation
15.3 Integration
15.4 Security and Compliance
16. Functional Analysis
16.1 High-Level Functional Analysis
16.2 Supervisor Interface
16.3 Agent Desktop
16.4 Omni-Channel Routing and Queuing
16.5 CRM/Case Management
16.6 Knowledge Management
16.7 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics
17. Implementation Analysis
18. Pricing
18.1 Pricing Structure
18.2 Digital Channel Pricing
18.3 Digital and Voice Channel Pricing
19. Company Reports
19.1 Glia Technologies, Inc.
19.2 Helpshift
19.3 LivePerson, Inc.
19.4 NICE inContact
19.5 Quiq
19.6 RingCentral
20. Digital Customer Service Vendor Directory
