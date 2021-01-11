Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020-2021 Digital Customer Service Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital channels have become ubiquitous and are favored by customers for interacting with businesses. This digital customer service product and market report analyzes the overall market and closely examines 6 vendors who offer digital customer service platforms and have already made a name for themselves in this emerging sector.

Digital communications have become the preferred method of communication between businesses and customers. One unique feature of conversations in the new digital era is that they can start, stop, and continue when the customer chooses. This asynchronous communication is characterized by persistence, which enables a conversation to retain context and history when it changes channels or even stops for a period of time. This means that customers can have an ongoing dialog with a company, seamlessly across channels, over an extended period of time. Customers expect companies to remember who they are and know their preferences; asynchronous channels help achieve this goal. Enterprises are undertaking digital transformations to revamp their service organizations, allowing customers to interact via enhanced self-service and digital channels, in addition to voice.

This report provides in-depth coverage of the digital servicing market. It analyzes vendors, products, functional capabilities, pricing, as well as the market, business, and service trends and challenges. It presents information about how these solutions are being used, their benefits, as well as best practices to help companies realize the greatest return from their investments. The report features 6 vendors: Glia, Helpshift, NICE inContact, LivePerson, Quiq, and RingCentral.

The Report includes:

Digital-first customer service: what it means, the definition of synchronous and asynchronous digital channels, and the functional and technical building blocks that make up these solutions

Current market trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and vendor innovation in this IT sector

Discussion of the role and contributions of contact centers in enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives

A look at how digital-first servicing is an ideal complement to an omnichannel strategy, inclusive of voice, to provide customers with the ultimate flexibility and choice

Examination of how digital customer service solutions enable users to track, measure, and understand the omnichannel customer journey

Analysis of how the growing customer preference for self-service is driving demand for intelligent and effective solutions

Discussion of work-at-home (WAH) agent requirements for servicing digital interactions and how to keep WAH staff supported and engaged

Analysis of the digital customer service competitive landscape, including a high-level overview of the 6 featured vendors

Detailed comparative analyses of the key technical and functional capabilities of the 6 featured digital customer service solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology and best practices, maintenance and support, workshops, training, and professional services

Pricing comparison and analysis for a digital-only and digital and voice 250-seat cloud-based implementation

Detailed company reports for the 6 vendors covered in this Report, including product functionality and future product development plans

Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Digital-First Customer Service

4.1 Channel Descriptions

4.2 Functional Overview of Digital Customer Service Solutions

5. Digital Customer Service Market Trends and Challenges

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Challenges

6. The Digital Transformation of Enterprises

7. Digital Transformation Projections

8. Digital-First, Not Digital-Only

9. The Omni-Channel Customer Experience

10. KPIs for Measuring the Omni-Channel Customer Experience

11. Self-Service: There When You Need It Most

12. Remote Possibilities: Requirements to Support WAH Agents

13. Digital Customer Service Market Activity Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Company Snapshot

14.2 Product Components

14.3 Product Capabilities

15. Technical Analysis

15.1. High-Level Technical Analysis

15.2 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Automation

15.3 Integration

15.4 Security and Compliance

16. Functional Analysis

16.1 High-Level Functional Analysis

16.2 Supervisor Interface

16.3 Agent Desktop

16.4 Omni-Channel Routing and Queuing

16.5 CRM/Case Management

16.6 Knowledge Management

16.7 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics

17. Implementation Analysis

18. Pricing

18.1 Pricing Structure

18.2 Digital Channel Pricing

18.3 Digital and Voice Channel Pricing

19. Company Reports

19.1 Glia Technologies, Inc.

19.2 Helpshift

19.3 LivePerson, Inc.

19.4 NICE inContact

19.5 Quiq

19.6 RingCentral

20. Digital Customer Service Vendor Directory



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byn149

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900