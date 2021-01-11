CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised NavePoint LLC, a leading online provider of high-quality networking equipment and services, in its sale to Infinite Electronics International, Inc. NavePoint’s president, Evan Schoenberg, will join Infinite Electronics’ leadership team and will continue to lead NavePoint’s day-to-day operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2008, NavePoint is located 40 miles north of Chicago in Libertyville, Ill., and is a fast-growing online retailer, specializing in high quality, affordable networking racks, cabinets, cables, and accessories used in applications for data centers, IT closets, office and home networks, A/V installations and more. The company has been selling top quality cables and rack mounted equipment at discount prices since its inception.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical, data center, and telecommunications markets. Infinite Electronics is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, which is a leading private equity firm based in San Francisco, focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries.

“We founded NavePoint more than a decade ago to better serve small-to-mid-sized installers who were not being well served by major manufacturers. Now, with added support and capabilities from Infinite, we will be able to reach even more customers, while offering enhanced services and an expanded product portfolio. We are very excited to join Infinite Electronics and I would like to thank the entire Dresner Partners team for helping us complete this transaction. They worked tirelessly for our organization and insured a smooth closing with excellent terms in a condensed time frame,” said Evan Schoenberg, Founder and President of NavePoint.

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, said, “We enjoyed working with Evan Schoenberg and his team at NavePoint throughout the transaction process. NavePoint and Infinite appear to be an excellent combination and their collective customers will benefit from their mutual capabilities. I want to commend Brian Ytterberg and Erik Stevenson from the Dresner team for their hard work and success on this transaction.”

More information on NavePoint LLC can be found at www.navepoint.com. More information on Infinite Electronics International, Inc. can be found at www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312)780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Brian Ytterberg, Senior Managing Director and COO, (312)780-7239, bytterberg@dresnerco.com