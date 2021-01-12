Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.
The activity results of „Vilvi group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2021 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 26, 2021 – non-audited results of activity of 2020;
April 9, 2021 – audited results of activity of 2020;
April 30, 2021 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;
May 31, 2021 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2021;
August 31, 2021 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2021;
November 30, 2021– key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2021.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economic and finance director
Tel.: +370 441 55 102
