Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.

The activity results of „Vilvi group will be released as follows:

10th day of each month of 2021 – consolidated sales for the last month;

February 26, 2021 – non-audited results of activity of 2020;

April 9, 2021 – audited results of activity of 2020;

April 30, 2021 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;

May 31, 2021 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2021;

August 31, 2021 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2021;

November 30, 2021– key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2021.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economic and finance director

Tel.: +370 441 55 102