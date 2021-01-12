Alexandria, VA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes& today announced a significant expansion of its government business through the award of three key contracts. After a thorough and focused business development effort, the company was selected to provide a variety of strategic marketing communications services to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Sometimes in adversity there is opportunity,” said Robert W. Sprague, President & CEO, Yes&. “We have used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to double down on business development activity in the still-strong public sector, looking for ways to serve our current clients even better, and to pursue new opportunities on the basis of our success in meeting the needs of government agencies and business-to-government clients.”

Over the past few months, Yes& has been awarded the following government contracts:

FEMA National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

Yes& will provide strategic marketing, communications, public relations, and advertising services to support NFIP’s goals of enhancing flood risk awareness, increasing flood insurance sales, driving current policyholders’ understanding of their policy, and encouraging mitigation behavior through the NFIP. The five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) has a ceiling of $112 million.

USDA Food and Nutrition Services (FNS)

Yes& is supporting the Child Nutrition Programs (CNP) through content development, design, and Section 508 compliance services for new and existing CNP and other FNS program materials. This includes updating the design for Grow It, Try It, Like It! Fun with Fruits and Vegetables at Family Child Care - a resource that provides child care providers with information on teaching preschoolers about fruits and vegetables. Yes& will also standardize, design, and provide Section 508 remediation of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Multicultural Child Care Recipes. This five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) has a ceiling of $15 million.

DOT Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)

Yes& was awarded the largest two Call Orders under the first option year of a five-year BPA with FMCSA. The agency’s continuing work includes marketing, communications and advertising services that aim to educate and advocate for the reduction of crashes, injuries and fatalities that involve large trucks and buses. The Call Orders cover communications campaigns and strategic services that build awareness and engagement with industry, safety advocates and state/local governments to keep our nation's roadways safe and improve Commercial Motor Vehicle safety. The agency is also producing communications campaigns and providing strategic services to promote the national safety campaign “Our Roads, Our Safety,” which teaches about sharing the road safely with large trucks and buses.

About Yes&

Yes& is the Washington, DC-based marketing agency that brings commercial, association, and government clients the unlimited power of “&” – using a full suite of branding, digital, event, marketing, public relations, and creative capabilities to deliver meaningful and measurable results. Learn more at www.yesandagency.com

